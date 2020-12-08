Polar Capital LLP Increases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 261,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned about 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $30,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Evercore ISI raised Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Summit Insights lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $143.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $144.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.41 and a 200-day moving average of $121.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,822.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,994.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,377 shares of company stock worth $9,280,590 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

