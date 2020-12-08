Polar Capital LLP Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Polar Capital LLP reduced its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 507,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,982 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.47.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.