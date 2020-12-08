Polar Capital LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Polar Capital LLP lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,255,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned 0.14% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $19,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 34,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 84.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,022 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMRN stock opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $4.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $476.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

