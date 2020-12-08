Polar Capital LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Polar Capital LLP lowered its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,255,000 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned 0.14% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $19,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 34,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 84.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 158,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,092,000 after acquiring an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,921,000 after acquiring an additional 60,022 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
BMRN stock opened at $78.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.28. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.95. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $172.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.
In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $169,489.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,964.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.
