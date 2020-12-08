Polar Capital LLP Raises Stock Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned 0.57% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $19,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

GBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $102.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.20. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.49 and a 1-year high of $87.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.25). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $271,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

