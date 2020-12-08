Polar Capital LLP Reduces Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Polar Capital LLP reduced its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 734,911 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP owned 0.16% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $10,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 33,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACAD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.59.

Shares of ACAD opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.48. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $125,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,269.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $145,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock worth $774,823. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

