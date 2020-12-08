Polar Capital LLP Sells 1,300 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Polar Capital LLP lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 80.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $236.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.61, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

