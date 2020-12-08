Polar Capital LLP Sells 2,573 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Polar Capital LLP reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 710,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,380,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after buying an additional 1,801,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 19,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.09.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $121.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $371.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

