Polar Capital LLP Sells 3,876 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Polar Capital LLP cut its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $27,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Anthem by 315.8% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anthem by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,306,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $319.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.36. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $338.20. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

