Polar Capital LLP Sells 71,771 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Polar Capital LLP lowered its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,004 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 71,771 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Cree worth $12,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cree by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cree by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,550 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cree by 2.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,539 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cree by 58.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 588 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,316.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $90.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.29. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $93.96.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CREE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cree from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

