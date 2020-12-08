Polar Capital LLP Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Polar Capital LLP decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 42.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,128.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,902.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,771.74. The stock has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a P/E/G ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,138.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,835.74.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

