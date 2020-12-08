Polar Capital LLP Trims Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Polar Capital LLP decreased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 88.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,672 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 432,727 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $17,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 222,826 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $65,723,000 after purchasing an additional 43,663 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 20,431 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Wafra Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at $24,779,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $347.86 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.39 and its 200 day moving average is $313.41. The company has a market cap of $330.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

