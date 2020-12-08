Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,580 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Navient were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,240,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at $37,180,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Navient by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,455,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 1,344,860 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Navient by 943.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,273,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 1,151,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock opened at $9.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient Co. has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

