ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Shares Purchased by Polar Capital LLP

Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital LLP owned about 1.76% of ProAssurance worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRA. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in ProAssurance by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in ProAssurance during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ProAssurance by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ProAssurance by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProAssurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Shares of NYSE PRA opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.27. ProAssurance Co. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.69%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

