Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $272.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Quaker Chemical from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of KWR opened at $243.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.13. Quaker Chemical has a one year low of $108.14 and a one year high of $272.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.13 and a beta of 1.43.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.92, for a total value of $2,923,800.00. Also, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,339.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,096,669. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

