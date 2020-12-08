Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 15,000 Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.05% of Cardlytics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 59,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,869,000 after buying an additional 99,352 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after buying an additional 26,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 40,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,897,774.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $216,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,049,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 43,028 shares of company stock worth $3,070,759 and sold 89,433 shares worth $9,124,243. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.41 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average of $79.86.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.85 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.14.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.