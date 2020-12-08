Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,248 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MOBL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MobileIron by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,909,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,098 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in MobileIron by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 72,757 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MobileIron by 21.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 446,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 78,839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of MobileIron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of MobileIron during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MOBL shares. Roth Capital cut shares of MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MobileIron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $7.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $834.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.21. MobileIron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). MobileIron had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 102.36%. As a group, analysts expect that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 268,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $1,887,210.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,110,280 shares of company stock worth $28,894,215. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

