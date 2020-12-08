Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys New Position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 39.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 329,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 93,871 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 529.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,199,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,004 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 258,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 119,129 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 16,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 171.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,010,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after buying an additional 1,901,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHC opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.25 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

