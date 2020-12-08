Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of HC2 worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HCHC. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in HC2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in HC2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in HC2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in HC2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in HC2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 38.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HC2 alerts:

HCHC opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $4.33.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). HC2 had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 9.73%. Equities analysts predict that HC2 Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 1,062,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,759,511.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,464.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Anthony Ferraro sold 66,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $159,729.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HCHC shares. ValuEngine lowered HC2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HC2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.