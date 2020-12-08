Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $211,000 Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Uniti Group by 392.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 330,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 263,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Uniti Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 132.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,838,000 after buying an additional 18,696 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNIT opened at $11.27 on Tuesday. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.62.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). Equities research analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Uniti Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on Uniti Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Uniti Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

