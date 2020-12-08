Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $229,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 28.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in UBS Group by 595.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in UBS Group by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

UBS opened at $14.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.21. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

