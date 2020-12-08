Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Has $297,000 Position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,180 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohu were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Cohu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 6.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 19,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $474,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 241,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,732,301.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $963,838.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,590. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $38.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.46 and a beta of 1.74. Cohu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

COHU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cohu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

