Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $241,000 in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 34,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Group by 448.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Paramount Group during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PGRE stock opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Paramount Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

In other Paramount Group news, CEO Albert P. Behler bought 20,000 shares of Paramount Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,985.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

