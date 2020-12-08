Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Invests $294,000 in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 587.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 39.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $29.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.04 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.87 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.17%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was down 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.50 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.60.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

