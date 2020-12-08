Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Makes New $706,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Morgan Stanley grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after buying an additional 346,856 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 406,267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after purchasing an additional 33,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.46.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $2,816,401.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,738,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $158.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.89.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

