Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

HOFV stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Kimberly Schaefer purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $38,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford purchased 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $81,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,971.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 105,214 shares of company stock worth $146,247 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

