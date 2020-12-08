Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 56,000 NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 183.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 147,376 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 317,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 73,768 shares in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NatWest Group stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. NatWest Group plc has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.40.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that NatWest Group plc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWG shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NatWest Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.13.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

