Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 12,620 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC cut its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 900 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 12,620 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 73.5% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,189.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,458 shares of company stock worth $28,715,799 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $110.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on FedEx from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $243.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.88.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $297.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.96 and its 200-day moving average is $211.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $298.98.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.