Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power Co. (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Atlantic Power worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Atlantic Power by 57.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,644,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,136 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Power by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,969,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 766,820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Power by 10.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,115,000 after buying an additional 571,418 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Atlantic Power by 574.2% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 503,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 428,991 shares during the period. Finally, Western Standard LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Power by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 659,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Power alerts:

AT has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Atlantic Power from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlantic Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.37.

Shares of NYSE AT opened at $2.04 on Tuesday. Atlantic Power Co. has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $182.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.03.

Atlantic Power (NYSE:AT) (TSE:ATP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.16. Atlantic Power had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Power Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantic Power Profile

Atlantic Power Corporation owns and operates a fleet of power generation assets in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its portfolio consisted of twenty-one operating projects with an aggregate electric generating capacity of approximately 1,723 megawatts on a gross ownership basis and approximately 1,327 MW on a net ownership basis across eleven states in the United States and two provinces in Canada.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.