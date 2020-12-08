Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 36,600 Shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,700,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cloudera by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,345,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,708,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Cloudera by 9.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,586,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,762,000 after purchasing an additional 470,174 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Cloudera in the third quarter worth $27,990,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Cloudera by 3.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,917,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLDR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Shares of CLDR stock opened at $11.79 on Tuesday. Cloudera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.57% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 67,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $810,082.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,494,800.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,074,760.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,292.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.