Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.40. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.84.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

