Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 800 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Etsy by 211.3% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 90,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,502 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth about $218,088,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $670,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $156.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.15. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $164.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. Analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.80, for a total transaction of $801,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,963.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $139,569.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $195,427.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,085 shares of company stock valued at $46,844,620 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.32.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

