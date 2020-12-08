Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV)

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has a C$3.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered shares of IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

TSE IMV opened at C$4.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$293.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.15. IMV Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.98 and a 52-week high of C$9.25.

IMV Inc. (IMV.TO) (TSE:IMV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMV Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IMV Inc. (IMV.TO)

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

