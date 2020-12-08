Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.
NYSE:RPAI opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $13.96.
In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth $322,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 103.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,401.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 154,105 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Retail Properties of America Company Profile
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.
