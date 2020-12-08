Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.56. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $13.96.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Properties of America news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 22,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $144,554.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the second quarter worth $322,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 103.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1,401.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 154,105 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

