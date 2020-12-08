Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Shares to Split on Thursday, December 10th

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, December 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, October 27th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, December 9th.

Rollins stock opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.49. Rollins has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $583.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. Rollins had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 29.41%. Research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rollins from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rollins by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 39,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 423.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 53,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 43,684 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 241.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 86,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 61,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

