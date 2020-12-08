Royal Bank of Canada Boosts DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $325.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $275.00 to $325.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $150.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $140.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $257.21.

DOCU opened at $232.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $219.59 and its 200 day moving average is $200.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.77 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total transaction of $1,224,148.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 393,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,140,122.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total transaction of $1,059,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,964.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,898 shares of company stock worth $21,204,644. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

