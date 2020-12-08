Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target to $643.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX opened at $52.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.21 and a beta of 2.61.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $104,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $10,279,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 768,926 shares of company stock worth $24,158,034. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,160,000 after buying an additional 211,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after buying an additional 530,313 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 75,479 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,916,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.