Running Oak Capital LLC Acquires 615 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Running Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,600,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,927,739,000 after purchasing an additional 178,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,893,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,698,000 after purchasing an additional 99,425 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $332.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.80.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $346.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.41. The company has a market cap of $328.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

