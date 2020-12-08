Running Oak Capital LLC Acquires New Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,675 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AME. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,914,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,581,865,000 after buying an additional 133,368 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,345,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,906,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,970,000 after purchasing an additional 277,390 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its holdings in AMETEK by 53.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,996,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,807,000 after purchasing an additional 28,680 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AMETEK from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.27.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $350,250.00. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AME opened at $117.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.37. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $121.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

