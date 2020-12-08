Running Oak Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 10,520 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Running Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,520 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,643,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 22,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $2,619,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 362.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.9% in the third quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 553,180 shares of company stock valued at $152,800,001. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $285.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.50. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $814.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.33.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.