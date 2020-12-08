Running Oak Capital LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $904,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock worth $19,660,527 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $174.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

