Running Oak Capital LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock opened at $197.33 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $98.02 and a 12-month high of $218.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $202.68 and a 200-day moving average of $186.66.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LH. ValuEngine lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.06.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

