Running Oak Capital LLC Has $5.32 Million Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Avery Dennison comprises about 1.9% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Avery Dennison by 6.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 22.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Avery Dennison by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 4.6% in the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

AVY stock opened at $154.18 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.96 and a fifty-two week high of $156.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

In other news, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $1,617,263.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,862.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,344,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $129.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.73.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

