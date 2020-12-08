Running Oak Capital LLC Invests $4.51 Million in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 14,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock opened at $302.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.55.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.