Running Oak Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Running Oak Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $137.22 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $63.89 and a fifty-two week high of $157.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

