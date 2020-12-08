Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 16,936 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Running Oak Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,936 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.46.

ODFL stock opened at $208.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.76. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.80 and a 12 month high of $213.66.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

