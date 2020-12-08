Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 17,723 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Running Oak Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,723 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $1,933,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter worth $231,000. BP PLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 249.2% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 88,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,179,000 after purchasing an additional 62,808 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 10,401 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

General Dynamics stock opened at $153.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $145.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.23. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

