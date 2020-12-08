Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 323 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Running Oak Capital LLC reduced its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 233,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,734,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 8.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,400,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $202,510,000 after buying an additional 113,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 17.3% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 218,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after buying an additional 32,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $211.10 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $212.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.77.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HON. Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.39.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

