Running Oak Capital LLC Sells 36,703 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Running Oak Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,703 shares during the period. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,895,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,822,000 after purchasing an additional 100,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,709,000 after acquiring an additional 58,249 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,064,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,582,000 after buying an additional 74,208 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,292,000 after buying an additional 156,641 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,749,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,934,000 after buying an additional 1,043,134 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. 140166 downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.06.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $86.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.19 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

