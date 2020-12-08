Saba Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Stake in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (OTCMKTS:KSMTU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One Corp (OTCMKTS:KSMTU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition One in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth about $639,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,778,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,831,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition One during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,889,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS KSMTU opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.02. Kismet Acquisition One Corp has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $12.77.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchasing all or substantially all of the assets of, or engaging in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

