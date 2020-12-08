Saba Capital Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH)

Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:JIH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Juniper Industrial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Juniper Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Juniper Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Juniper Industrial alerts:

Shares of JIH opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.14. Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $10.86.

Juniper Industrial Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial sector. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Chatham, New Jersey.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.